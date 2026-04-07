Automated humanoids production line in place

16:25, April 07, 2026 By Qiu Quanlin in Guangzhou ( China Daily

An engineer observes a humanoid robot grabbing a component at a laboratory of Leju Robotics in Hefei, East China's Anhui province, Oct 24, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's first automated production line for humanoid robots with an annual capacity of over 10,000 units has been launched in Foshan, Guangdong province, marking a step forward in the country's industrialization of humanoid robots.

The project is a collaboration between Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science &Technology, a leading domestic high-end equipment manufacturing company and Leju Robotics, a high-tech enterprise focused on robot technology research.

The production line's launch reflects the transition of humanoid robots in China from laboratory prototypes to factory products, as humanoid robots largely remained at the stage of technical demonstrations previously, making large-scale production challenging.

By utilizing an industrial internet platform, the production line enables digital management and quality traceability to produce one humanoid robot every 30 minutes.

It signifies that humanoid robots, much like automobiles and home appliances, can be mass-produced and integrated into factories, shopping malls and even households, according to industry insiders.

The production line employs a modular, flexible architecture and a building block-style production model, complemented by movable workstations, an intelligent scheduling system, and an automated guided vehicle delivery network.

The production line integrates over 20 advanced technologies, including vision guidance and force control assembly, so that 92 percent of key processes are automated.

In the assembly of the most precise transmission components, assembly errors are strictly controlled within 0.02 millimeters, which is smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

The latest development is part of efforts by authorities in Guangdong, an economic powerhouse in South China, to facilitate the development of the intelligent robotics industry.

The production of industrial robots in Foshan exceeded 46,000 units in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 29.6 percent, said data from local authorities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)