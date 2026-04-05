China's humanoid robots highlighted at Brunei's traditional celebration

Xinhua) 12:17, April 05, 2026

A humanoid robot from China gestures at Brunei's traditional Hari Raya celebration in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on April 4, 2026. (Photo by Samle Bin Haji Jahit/Xinhua)

China's humanoid robots were featured at Brunei's traditional Hari Raya celebration on Saturday.

Hari Raya celebration is widely regarded as one of the most significant occasions in Brunei, marked by acts of forgiveness, gratitude, and togetherness.

The robots from China were showcased at the event held by the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Foundation at the International Convention Center in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei.

According to a press release issued by the foundation, the introduction of humanoid robots at the event aimed to inspire the younger generation to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, who attended the foundation's festive Hari Raya celebration, watched the robot performances and received a piece of Chinese calligraphy presented by Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Chen Shaochun, which was written by the robots.

Chen highlighted that China attaches great importance to synergizing its development strategies with Brunei and stands ready to walk hand in hand with Brunei on the path to modernization, jointly embracing the AI era to bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah (2nd R) interacts with a humanoid robot from China at Brunei's traditional Hari Raya celebration in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on April 4, 2026. (Information Department of Brunei's Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Xinhua)

Humanoid robots from China perform at the Brunei's traditional Hari Raya celebration in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on April 4, 2026. (Photo by Samle Bin Haji Jahit/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)