China supports UN as main channel for global AI governance: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 13:27, April 13, 2026

VIENNA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports the United Nations as the main channel for global artificial intelligence (AI) governance, a Chinese envoy said during the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks on Thursday at a side event focusing on AI-enabled low-carbon energy transition and reducing AI energy consumption.

In his address, Li said the China-proposed Global AI Governance Initiative emphasizes a systemic approach that prioritizes both development and security, advocates a broad consensus on a people-centered, AI-for-good approach, and promotes the values of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for the interests of humanity, contributing Chinese wisdom to global AI governance.

China is willing to work with all parties to firmly support the United Nations as the main channel for global AI governance, fully leverage China's advantages in ideas and practices, and deepen pragmatic cooperation and capacity-building with the Global South, Li said.

Zou Ciyong, deputy director general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, expressed his hope that all parties would jointly explore feasible pathways for applying AI to promote sustainable industrial development and establish pragmatic partnerships.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization, and relevant enterprises also shared their cutting-edge practices at the side event, covering areas such as low-carbon nuclear energy options, AI-powered digital energy, advanced cooling technologies, and the synergy between AI and energy.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)