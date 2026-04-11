China moves to bring AI into classrooms as it accelerates digital push

Xinhua) 13:40, April 11, 2026

Chen Mingjin, an AI expert of China's multinational technology company Lenovo, gives an AI enlightenment lecture at Yanchuan school of Zhangxian County, Dingxi City of northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China plans to launch an "AI Plus Education" initiative, aiming to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into classrooms from an early age as the country accelerates efforts to develop the technology and adapt its economy to an increasingly digital future.

By 2030, China aims to establish a comprehensive AI education system that spans all levels of schooling and extends to the broader public, the Ministry of Education said Friday.

The plan lays out steps to speed the rollout of AI education in primary and secondary schools, including the introduction of dedicated courses and efforts to weave the subject across disciplines.

It also encourages schools to extend AI-related learning into after-school programs and hands-on activities, expanding students' exposure beyond the classroom.

At universities, the proposal goes even further, calling for AI to become part of the basic curriculum for all students. Colleges are urged to design interdisciplinary courses that pair AI with other fields.

In parallel, universities will be steered to realign programs with evolving industries, and add majors to meet the demands of emerging technologies and new business models, according to the plan.

The plan envisions using AI to support teaching, such as expanding the use of digital tools to ease teachers' workloads and improve efficiency. It calls for applying the technology to assist teachers in homework management, advancing intelligent grading, Q&A, and tutoring.

It also proposes using AI to analyze classroom interactions, offering teachers insights to refine their instruction. The plan further suggests incorporating AI into teacher qualification exams and certification processes.

Children attend an AI-themed lecture at a computer classroom at Yanchuan school of Zhangxian County, Dingxi City of northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

China began laying the groundwork for AI early, incorporating it into national planning as far back as the 13th Five-Year Plan a decade ago. The industry has expanded rapidly, with companies racing to build large-scale models, the number of AI firms climbing past 6,000, and the core sector projected to have surpassed 1.2 trillion yuan (about 174 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025.

That momentum is expected to continue moving forward. China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) emphasizes the need to secure a leading position in AI industry applications, while this year's government work report vows to advance and expand the AI Plus Initiative, and encourage large-scale commercial application of AI in key sectors and fields.

Despite rapid growth, China faces a shortage of AI talent, with an uneven distribution across regions.

"As AI technologies evolve quickly and integrate with a wide range of industries, there is a growing need for interdisciplinary professionals who combine technical expertise with an understanding of real-world applications," said Zhang Changqing, professor of artificial intelligence at Tianjin University.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)