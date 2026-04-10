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China moves to bring AI into classrooms as it accelerates digital push
(Xinhua) 13:30, April 10, 2026
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China plans to launch an "AI Plus Education" initiative, aiming to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into classrooms from an early stage as the country accelerates efforts to develop the technology and adapt its economy to an increasingly digital future.
By 2030, China aims to establish a comprehensive AI education system that spans all levels of schooling and extends to the broader public, the Ministry of Education said Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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