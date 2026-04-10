China sees over 530,000 students returning from overseas in 2025

Xinhua) 13:08, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Some 535,600 Chinese students returned from overseas study in 2025, while more than 570,000 went abroad to study, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)