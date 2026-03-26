Over 200 institutions to participate in China International Education Exhibition Tour 2026

Xinhua) 10:18, March 26, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 universities and educational institutions from 26 countries and regions will participate in the China International Education Exhibition Tour 2026, scheduled from April 10 to 20, according to a press conference held on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange under the Ministry of Education, will be staged in the cities of Beijing, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Wuhan and Shanghai successively, offering students and families direct access to overseas education resources.

Wang Daquan, director of the center, said the exhibition aims to address inadequate information access faced by families considering studying abroad. During the Beijing stop, a series of high-quality sessions covering the entire study-abroad process will be on offer, providing integrated, one-stop information services.

The tour will also reach various universities, helping students better connect with global education opportunities.

The center will also host a range of lectures and provide on-site consultation services, focusing on topics such as employment and entrepreneurship for returning overseas students.

The China Study Abroad Forum 2026 will be held on April 10. An upgraded national employment service platform for overseas returnees will be officially launched at this forum, alongside the opening of a dedicated online spring recruitment program for returnees.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)