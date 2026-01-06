School offers cultural classes, activities for students to experience in China's Tianjin
Students perform kuaiban, a traditional Chinese performance art that combines rhythmic clapping with storytelling, at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Students perform "Jingdong Dagu," a folk art of drum music and recitative, at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Students write calligraphy at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A student writes calligraphy at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Students write calligraphy at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beyond exams, China envisions versatile future for students
- China moves to cut frequency of routine exams in schools
- China sees jump in number of students returning from overseas in 2024
- Ideological, political education campaign focusing on maritime strength held at Ocean University of China
- Optimization of educational assets stressed
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.