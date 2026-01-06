School offers cultural classes, activities for students to experience in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 16:24, January 06, 2026

Students perform kuaiban, a traditional Chinese performance art that combines rhythmic clapping with storytelling, at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Students perform "Jingdong Dagu," a folk art of drum music and recitative, at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Students write calligraphy at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, this school has offered a series of classes and activities featuring traditional culture for students to experience. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A student writes calligraphy at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026.

Students write calligraphy at the Yangcun No. 14 Primary School in Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 6, 2026.

