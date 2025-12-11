Ideological, political education campaign focusing on maritime strength held at Ocean University of China
Photo shows a scene of a campaign promoting ideological and political education and interactive engagement held at Ocean University of China in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 10, 2025. (Photo from the official WeChat account of the Shandong Provincial Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission)
A campaign promoting ideological and political education and enhancing interactive engagement took place at Ocean University of China in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Dec. 10, focusing on the country's maritime development.
The campaign aims to implement important instructions from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on strengthening ideological and political education, while implementing decisions adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee to build China into a strong maritime country.
The campaign combined patriotic themes with efforts to build a strong maritime country through diverse forms, including keynote speeches, dramatic performances, musical numbers and interactive sessions.
The event brought together both virtual and in-person audiences for a comprehensive ideological and political education experience centered on maritime development.
