Chinese FM pays tribute to cemetery of Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs in DPRK

Xinhua) 09:42, April 11, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, pays tribute to the graves of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Kangdong County, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on April 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Chao)

PYONGYANG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday paid tribute to the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) located in Kangdong County.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is currently visiting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

In the cemetery, four collective tombs hold the remains of 1,383 volunteer soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in the 1950s.

Above and on both sides of the stone archway at the entrance, golden inscriptions read "Martyrs Cemetery of the Chinese People's Volunteers", "Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea" and "Safeguard Our Home and Defend Our Motherland." Two flights of stone steps lead to a white marble monument engraved with four red characters meaning "Eternal Glory."

The DPRK military band played the national anthems of the two countries, and the guards of honor presented before the monument a basket of flowers, decorated with ribbons bearing the words "Eternal Glory to the Martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers."

Wang, leading the Chinese delegation, bowed in silent tribute to the fallen soldiers, paid respects at a name wall of the martyrs, and offered the highest reverence to the martyrs of the CPV.

Expressing his gratitude to the DPRK for the preservation and renovation of the memorial facilities of CPV martyrs across the country, Wang stressed that the facilities will be kept as bases for carrying forward the blood-forged friendship between the two countries, educating future generations in both countries to inherit and promote the spirit of dedication embodied by the volunteer soldiers, thereby providing strong spiritual momentum for the development of bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)