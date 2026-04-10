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China calls for de-escalating tension as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue
(Xinhua) 16:20, April 10, 2026
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China calls on relevant parties to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic channels, and exercise calm and restraint to de-escalate the situation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday.
The U.S.-Iran ceasefire arrangement should put an end to the war and restore peace and stability in the region, Mao said at a regular news briefing in response to reports that Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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