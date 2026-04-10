China calls for de-escalating tension as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue

Xinhua) 16:20, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China calls on relevant parties to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic channels, and exercise calm and restraint to de-escalate the situation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday.

The U.S.-Iran ceasefire arrangement should put an end to the war and restore peace and stability in the region, Mao said at a regular news briefing in response to reports that Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)