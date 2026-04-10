China calls for calm, restraint after Israel's deadly airstrikes against Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:54, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday called on relevant parties to stay calm and exercise restraint to help deescalate the regional situation after Israel launched airstrikes on Wednesday, leaving hundreds in Lebanon dead or injured.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

Lebanon's sovereignty and security should not be violated, and the lives and property of civilians must be protected, said Mao.

"We hope all sides will take the temporary ceasefire as an opportunity to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means and put an end to hostilities," Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)