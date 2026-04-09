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China calls for calm, restraint after Israel's airstrikes against Lebanon
(Xinhua) 16:08, April 09, 2026
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday called on relevant parties to stay calm and exercise restraint to help deescalate the regional situation after Israel launched airstrikes on Wednesday, leaving hundreds in Lebanon dead or injured.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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