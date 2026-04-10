China's PPI returns to growth in March, ending 41-month decline

Xinhua) 11:20, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, returned to year-on-year growth in March, ending a 41-month streak of decline, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.

The PPI rose 0.5 percent year on year in March, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in February, according to the NBS.

NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the turnaround mainly to imported inflationary pressures and improved supply-demand dynamics in some domestic industries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)