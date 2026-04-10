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China's PPI returns to growth in March, ending 41-month decline
(Xinhua) 11:20, April 10, 2026
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, returned to year-on-year growth in March, ending a 41-month streak of decline, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.
The PPI rose 0.5 percent year on year in March, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in February, according to the NBS.
NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the turnaround mainly to imported inflationary pressures and improved supply-demand dynamics in some domestic industries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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