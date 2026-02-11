Home>>
China's PPI down 1.4 pct in January
(Xinhua) 14:05, February 11, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 1.4 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
