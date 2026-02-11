China's PPI down 1.4 pct in January

Xinhua) 14:05, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 1.4 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)