China signals price improvement as PPI continues month-on-month increase

December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's factory-gate prices continued to show a month-on-month increase in November, official data showed Wednesday, signaling signs of price improvement.

The country's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 0.1 percent from the previous month, marking the second consecutive monthly increase, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

On a year-on-year basis, the PPI fell 2.2 percent in November, NBS data showed.

NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said the modest monthly rise reflected rising demand in certain domestic industries due to seasonal factors, and divergent price trends in nonferrous metals and petroleum-related sectors driven by imported factors.

"Prices are beginning to show signs of improvement as supportive policies are taking effect," Dong noted. The improvement follows efforts to curb "involution-style" competition, the rapid growth in emerging industries, and the unleashing of consumer demand, the statistician noted.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a key inflation gauge, rose 0.7 percent year on year in November.

