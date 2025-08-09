Languages

China's PPI down 3.6 pct in July

(Xinhua) 14:49, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 3.6 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)

