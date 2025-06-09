China's PPI down 3.3 pct in May
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 3.3 percent year on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.
On a month-on-month basis, the PPI dropped 0.4 percent in May, according to the NBS data.
NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the decline of PPI to falling international crude prices, which drove down domestic prices in petroleum-related industries, as well as a seasonal slowdown in demand for energy and raw materials, with coal prices easing and construction activity disrupted by hot and rainy weather in southern regions.
In May, the purchasing prices for industrial producers dropped by 3.6 percent year on year, the NBS data showed.
China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, was down 0.1 percent year on year in May.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's PPI down 2.5 pct in March
- China's PPI down 2.2 pct in February
- China's PPI down 2.3 pct in January
- China's PPI down 2.3 pct in December
- China's factory-gate price decline narrows in December
- China's PPI narrows decline amid warming domestic demand
- China's PPI down 2.8 pct in September
- China's PPI down 1.8 pct in August
- China's PPI down 0.8 pct in July
- China's PPI down 0.8 pct in June
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.