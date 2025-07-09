China's PPI down 3.6 pct in June

Xinhua) 13:01, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 3.6 percent year on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI dropped 0.4 percent in June, according to the NBS data.

In the first half of 2025, the PPI dropped by 2.8 percent year on year, the data showed.

NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the decline in the PPI to seasonal drops in prices across certain domestic raw material manufacturing industries, lower energy prices driven by increased solar, wind and hydropower generation, and price pressures faced by some export-led sectors.

China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.1 percent year on year in June.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)