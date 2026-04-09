C China's Luoyang charms intl visitors with Hanfu salon
Over 20 international visitors from nine countries gathered at the foot of Longmen East Hill in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on April 2, 2026. The area is home to the Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The guests immersed themselves in incense art, tea ceremony, ancient music and Luoyang embroidery.
The gathering also featured a Hanfu show, where more than 30 models — including four from abroad — walked the runway in outfits ranging from legendary armor to Song Dynasty (960-1279) attire.
The event, titled "Grand Rhyme of All Wonders — Hanfu Culture Salon," opened with a martial arts performance by Tagou Wushu School. Children dressed in Hanfu presented peony gifts to guests, bringing the best of Chinese aesthetics to life.
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