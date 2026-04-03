China's peony: A flower that crosses mountains and seas

People's Daily Online) 08:37, April 03, 2026

"Only the peony truly represents the nation's beauty, and its bloom captivates the capital city."

A Tang Dynasty (618-907) poem, it clearly states the importance that the peony plays in Chinese culture, especially in what was then the capital of China, Luoyang, in central China's Henan Province.

In beautiful hues of gold, red, purple and pink, the peony today is a messenger that crosses mountains and seas to connect China with the world. In this video, Leona, an exchange student from Russia, learns and experiences the beauty of the peony in Luoyang.

In celebration of this beautiful flower, the 43rd China Luoyang Peony Culture Festival opened on April 1 and will run throughout the rest of April.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)