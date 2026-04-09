Languages

Archive

Home>>

Confused coalition

By Liu Rui (Global Times) 15:03, April 09, 2026

IPeople wait for jeepneys and buses on their way to work as other commuters and public utility drivers and operators hold a transport strike to express their discontent on the continuing oil price hikes at a road in Quezon City, the Philippines, on March 19, 2026. Transport groups on Thursday launched a nationwide transport strike in the Philippines to protest against soaring oil price hikes. Photo: Xinhu

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories