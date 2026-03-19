Out of reach

Global Times) 16:54, March 19, 2026

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

As fighting continues in the Gulf region, a major upheaval is unfolding in global energy markets. Analysts note that American oil producers will be among the biggest beneficiaries if crude prices average $100 a barrel this year. (Illustration: Liu Rui/GT)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)