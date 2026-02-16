Trump would back Israeli strikes on Iran's missile program if U.S.-Iran talks fail: report

Xinhua) 11:03, February 16, 2026

A screen shot taken from a video released by the White House shows U.S. President Donald Trump meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the United States, Dec. 29, 2025. (Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's ballistic missile program if negotiations between Washington and Tehran fail, U.S. media reported on Sunday.

Trump made the remarks when he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in December, according to a CBS News report, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. military and intelligence officials have also discussed how Washington could assist Israel in potential operations against Iran's missile infrastructure, including providing aerial refueling for Israeli aircraft and helping secure overflight permissions from related regional countries, said the report.

However, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have publicly stated they would not allow their airspace to be used for any attacks against Iran, nor for Iran to launch attacks on other countries.

Also on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a visit to Slovakia that he prefers resolving tensions with Iran through diplomatic means.

A second round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks is expected to be held in Geneva on Tuesday. Rubio confirmed that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will represent Washington in the negotiations.

