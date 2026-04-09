Japan gov't designates 17 airports, ports for possible defense use

Xinhua) 14:56, April 09, 2026

TOKYO, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese government has added 17 airports and ports to its list of designated facilities to allow possible use by the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), as part of efforts to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, local media reported Thursday.

Under the designation, infrastructure at the facilities will be improved and expanded to allow aircraft and vessels of the SDF and the JCG to use them for training and other purposes, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The latest addition brings the total number of such facilities nationwide to 57, including 24 airports and 33 ports.

The Japanese government has earmarked 225 billion yen (about 1.42 billion U.S. dollars) in related spending for fiscal 2026, including funds for road development to improve access to designated facilities. The figure more than doubles the 96.8 billion yen allocated in the previous fiscal year, according to Jiji Press.

The newly added facilities include New Chitose Airport in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Chubu Centrair International Airport in the central prefecture of Aichi, and Sendai-Shiogama Port in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi.

The government said the designated facilities will continue to be used primarily for civilian purposes, while upgrades such as runway extensions and wharf expansions will be carried out when necessary.

The government also plans to continue coordinating with local authorities toward further designations, the reports said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)