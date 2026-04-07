China concerned about Japan's plan to revise "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology": spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:16, April 07, 2026

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that China is gravely concerned about Japanese government's plan to revise the "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology".

"We urge the Japanese side to deeply reflect on its history of militarist and aggression, honor its commitment and act prudently in military and security areas, and avoid going further down the wrong path," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)