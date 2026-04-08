3 in critical condition after 40-meter scaffolding collapse in Japan's Kawasaki

Xinhua) 08:59, April 08, 2026

TOKYO, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Five workers fell after scaffolding collapsed at a steel plant in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday, leaving three in critical condition, local media reported.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the accident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. local time at a construction site near the sea in Kawasaki City. The scaffolding, about 40 meters high, collapsed, causing multiple workers to fall, some into the sea.

Four workers have been rescued so far, three of whom are unconscious and in critical condition, the report said, citing local police.

Another worker remains unaccounted for, while police and firefighters are continuing rescue efforts and investigating the details of the accident.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)