Xisha watermelon planting starts in northwest China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:26, April 08, 2026

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows farmers planting Xisha watermelons in Xingren Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The Xisha watermelon is a watermelon variety cultivated on sandy earth covered with stone gravels. It is known for its large size, crisp and juicy flesh, as well as rich sweetness. The fruit is often hailed as the "green gem of the Gobi Desert" owing to its great economic value.

Zhongwei City, a major producer of Xisha watermelons, plans to plant 420,000 mu (28,000 hectares) of the watermelons this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows farmers planting Xisha watermelons in Xingren Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The Xisha watermelon is a watermelon variety cultivated on sandy earth covered with stone gravels. It is known for its large size, crisp and juicy flesh, as well as rich sweetness. The fruit is often hailed as the "green gem of the Gobi Desert" owing to its great economic value.

Zhongwei City, a major producer of Xisha watermelons, plans to plant 420,000 mu (28,000 hectares) of the watermelons this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer displays seedlings of Xisha watermelons in Xingren Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 6, 2026.

The Xisha watermelon is a watermelon variety cultivated on sandy earth covered with stone gravels. It is known for its large size, crisp and juicy flesh, as well as rich sweetness. The fruit is often hailed as the "green gem of the Gobi Desert" owing to its great economic value.

Zhongwei City, a major producer of Xisha watermelons, plans to plant 420,000 mu (28,000 hectares) of the watermelons this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Farmers plant Xisha watermelons in Xingren Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 6, 2026.

The Xisha watermelon is a watermelon variety cultivated on sandy earth covered with stone gravels. It is known for its large size, crisp and juicy flesh, as well as rich sweetness. The fruit is often hailed as the "green gem of the Gobi Desert" owing to its great economic value.

Zhongwei City, a major producer of Xisha watermelons, plans to plant 420,000 mu (28,000 hectares) of the watermelons this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Farmers plant Xisha watermelons in Xingren Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 6, 2026.

The Xisha watermelon is a watermelon variety cultivated on sandy earth covered with stone gravels. It is known for its large size, crisp and juicy flesh, as well as rich sweetness. The fruit is often hailed as the "green gem of the Gobi Desert" owing to its great economic value.

Zhongwei City, a major producer of Xisha watermelons, plans to plant 420,000 mu (28,000 hectares) of the watermelons this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)