Turkish cultural heritage sector seeks deeper cooperation with China

Xinhua) 10:06, April 07, 2026

ISTANBUL, April 5 (Xinhua) -- As a pivotal bridge for global conservation, the 9th "Heritage Istanbul" fair has become a vibrant platform for Türkiye's cultural heritage sector to seek deeper cooperation with China.

Held between April 1 and 4 at the Yenikapi Eurasia Exhibition and Show Center, the event brought together over 140 local and international companies to explore how shared expertise in restoration, museology, and archaeology can revitalize the ancient bonds of the Silk Road for the modern era.

Turkish heritage experts noted that as Türkiye and China strengthen their ties through bilateral agreements, merging Chinese expertise in museology with Turkish restoration skills is the next frontier for the industry.

The dialogue at the fair reached back to the dawn of civilization. Renowned Turkish archaeologist Nezih Basgelen proposed a bold vision: creating a "Heritage Silk Road" to mirror the ancient economic route with a modern cultural one.

"Türkiye and China represent two of the world's three great 'Neolithic cores,' where unique developments in agriculture, ceramics, and architecture first emerged," Basgelen told Xinhua. "From the earliest travel of rice and millet to the preservation of Silk Road caravanserais, our shared history demands that we act together to protect cultural assets from the threats of modern conflict."

He emphasized that both nations are uniquely positioned to lead global discussions on heritage protection under the UN umbrella.

For Nihat Okten, CEO of Miniature Art, China is both a source of inspiration and a technical partner. Having meticulously crafted 1:25 scale models of Chinese scenic spots such as the Yellow Crane Tower in central China's Wuhan City and the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, Okten sees a natural alignment between Turkish craftsmanship and Chinese technology.

"We have already collaborated with Chinese firms on architectural modeling projects," Okten told Xinhua, highlighting the potential for expanding these ties. "While China has a rich tradition in miniatures, the concept of standardized miniature parks presents a fresh opportunity for bilateral investment as our relations continue to flourish."

Osman Murat Akan, founder of Heritage Projects, underscored that the groundwork for this collaboration has been laid within an international framework. He described the event as a multi-faceted "Heritage Week" featuring over 120 global speakers, while attracting pavilions from Russia and the United Arab Emirates alongside firms from Europe and the United States.

With an eye on the 10th edition of the fair, Akan extended invitations to his Chinese counterparts to join this growing ecosystem. "We have already initiated steps to integrate Chinese expertise in museology and library technologies into our platform. We expect to see a strong presence of Chinese professionals here by 2028, fostering a mutual exchange of 'know-how' that benefits the entire global heritage sector," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)