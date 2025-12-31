Interview: Turkish Airlines accelerates expansion in China from financing to flight frequencies

Xinhua) 13:10, December 31, 2025

ISTANBUL, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines is set to more than double its flights to China, backed by deepening cooperation with Chinese aviation partners and financial institutions, an executive of the airline told Xinhua.

Turkish Airlines has recently signed a key cooperation agreement with the Bank of China, under which the carrier secured a five-year financing pledge worth about 3 billion Chinese yuan (about 428 million U.S. dollars). The transaction marks an important step in the airline's aircraft financing strategy.

Murat Seker, the airline's chief financial officer and a member of its Board and Executive Committee, said the deal builds on a long-standing partnership with the Bank of China, describing 2025 as a milestone year for Turkish Airlines' expansion in China.

On the operational front, Turkish and Chinese civil aviation authorities have agreed to expand bilateral flight rights this year. Seker said that under the new arrangement, Turkish Airlines has increased its services to China from 21 weekly frequencies to 31, and plans to further raise the number to 49, which would more than double its market presence compared with early 2025.

"Together with Chinese airlines operating services to Türkiye, we currently offer around 55 weekly frequencies, translating into approximately 17,000 seats per week," he said, adding that the planned increase to 49 weekly frequencies would significantly boost overall seat capacity between the two countries.

Seker also underscored the importance of the expansion for cargo operations, noting that Turkish Airlines is among the world's leading air cargo carriers, operating dedicated freighter services to around 30 destinations.

In addition, Seker said Turkish Airlines maintains close cooperation with Chinese partners through codeshare agreements, including partnerships with Air China Cargo and other Chinese cargo operators. Such arrangements allow partner airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, helping extend passenger connectivity across China and onward to international destinations.

"The expansion would bring mutual benefits by improving global connectivity for Chinese producers and offering Chinese travelers greater access to destinations worldwide for both business and leisure purposes," he said.

On the passenger side, the airline has interline agreements with 12 Chinese carriers, enabling seamless passenger connections within China and onward travel to Türkiye and beyond.

The executive highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative's key role in strengthening China-Türkiye cooperation, which helps create strong alignment at multiple levels.

He noted that cooperation with Chinese banks and leasing companies in aircraft financing has been instrumental in supporting Turkish Airlines' growth and major infrastructure investments in Türkiye. "The partnerships are enabling broader collaboration between China, Türkiye and beyond," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)