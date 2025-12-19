Central China's Changsha to launch direct flight to Jakarta
CHANGSHA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, is set to launch a direct passenger air route to Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 22, the Hunan Airport Management Group said on Thursday.
The round-trip service will operate once a week, with a single trip taking about five-and-a-half hours.
Indonesia is the largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and maintains close economic, trade and cultural ties with Hunan. The new route is expected to facilitate cross-border collaboration for Hunan enterprises, while also providing efficient travel options for tourists heading to Jakarta and the surrounding areas.
In addition to the new air route, the Changsha airport plans to launch a direct route to the resort island of Bali during the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush.
Photos
