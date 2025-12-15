China’s CH-7 high-altitude, high-speed drone makes maiden flight

13:32, December 15, 2025 By Liu Xuanzun and Ma Jun ( Global Times

China’s high-altitude, high-speed drone, the CH-7, successfully completes its first flight at an airfield in Northwest China in late 2025. Photo: Courtesy of the 11th Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp

China’s high-altitude, high-speed drone, the CH-7, recently successfully completed its first flight at an airfield in Northwest China, the Global Times learned from the 11th Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp on Monday. The maiden flight marks that the large flying-wing aircraft which has garnered significant attention at the Airshow China previously has now entered the phase of flight testing.

Adopting a high-aspect-ratio flying-wing aerodynamic configuration, the CH-7 can carry a variety of high-performance mission payloads, including visible light and infrared sensors. Boasting long endurance, high flight ceiling, fast cruise speed and strong mission capability, it meets the high-end ground observation and data support requirements under complex conditions, according to its developer.

CASC’s Li Jianhua told the Global Times that the maiden flight is an exceptionally critical milestone for any aircraft. The primary objective of the CH-7's inaugural flight was to effectively validate the rationality of its design scheme and the progress of its key technological breakthroughs.

Compared to other drones, the CH-7 requires testing for a greater number of critical technologies, making the process more challenging, Li said. He noted that the CH-7 employs a tailless flying-wing aerodynamic configuration with a high aspect ratio, which results in a more complex system. It also inherently faces issues with directional stability. These factors collectively increase the difficulty and, consequently, elevate the risks associated with its maiden flight to a relatively higher level.

During the maiden flight, the CH-7’s basic performance, including autonomous taxiing takeoff and landing, attitude control, and trajectory tracking, was validated. The test flight results were highly successful, fully aligning with the predetermined design specifications and simulation model outcomes, Li said.

The maiden flight only tested the CH-7’s most basic flight characteristics. Subsequently, the aircraft is scheduled to conduct additional tests, including flight performance testing and payload functionality verification, according to the developer.

The CH-7 drone has been displayed at multiple editions of the Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China’s Guangdong Province. During the Airshow China 2024, a genuine airframe of the CH-7 was displayed for the first time. The Global Times noted at the event that the CH-7’s air intake is located on top of the fuselage, while the engine exhaust nozzle adopts a semi-concealed design. The aircraft features a sleek and elegant shape, with an overall design that is clean and streamlined.

The Global Times learned at the Airshow China 2024 that the CH-7 adopts a flying-wing configuration, which offers optimal stealth effectiveness across all directions. It incorporates radar wave-absorbent designs for high-reflectivity areas along the leading edges, applies stealth coatings to the aircraft's surface, and implements stealth measures for all access panels, landing gear bay covers, and weapon bays, among other components. Specialized treatment is even applied to screws, collectively endowing the CH-7 drone with exceptional low observability. This enables it to operate with ease in asymmetric battlefield environments where threats are relatively low, and to move undetected in symmetric battlefield settings dense with air defense radars and missiles and characterized by challenging survival conditions. These capabilities represent the CH-7’s distinct and superior performance in modern warfare scenarios.

In a demonstration animation presented at the Airshow China 2024, the CH-7 was shown capable of conducting long-duration patrols over target maritime areas. Upon detecting a target, it can relay the information back to rear command via a data link, providing mid-course guidance or even terminal guidance for long-range strike weapons.

An expert told the Global Times at the airshow that the CH-7 is capable of undertaking a wide range of missions, including battlefield surveillance and intelligence reconnaissance. Its onboard radar enables long-range air and maritime surveillance, capable of detecting large surface vessel targets. Additionally, it can carry out sustained covert reconnaissance and intelligence gathering in highly contested combat environments, as well as provide target designation for long-range precision strike weapons. These capabilities significantly enhance informatized combat effectiveness and meet the future demands of symmetric warfare for high-end stealth unmanned combat aircraft.

Chinese experts told the Global Times that judging by the aerodynamic design of the CH-7, its flight speed is relatively slower compared to modern fighter jets. Therefore, it is unlikely to serve as a traditional wingman drone for close combat support. Instead, leveraging its high stealth capabilities, it is expected to be deployed ahead of time to designated combat zones for reconnaissance missions. Given its high endurance, it is expected to be able to conduct prolonged search and surveillance over target areas. Once a target is identified, it can provide relay guidance or terminal guidance for follow-on aircraft or long-range missiles launched from ground-based strike platforms, all while remaining undetected by adversaries.

