New direct air route links China's Chongqing with Myanmar's Yangon

Xinhua) 13:40, December 08, 2025

CHONGQING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A direct air route linking southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Yangon in Myanmar was launched on Monday, which is expected to enhance tourist and business exchanges between the two countries.

The route is operated by China West Air with an Airbus A320, and offers round-trip flights on Mondays and Fridays.

The outbound flights depart Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport at 9:35 a.m. Beijing time and arrive at Yangon International Airport at 11:20 a.m. local time. The return flights leave Yangon at 12:15 p.m. local time and land in Chongqing at 3:45 p.m. Beijing time.

Ambassador of Myanmar to China, Tin Maung Swe, said that the opening of the route marks an important milestone in the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and will boost cooperation between the two countries.

West Air Chairman Wang Ke noted that the new service aligns with the company's efforts to support the Belt and Road Initiative and contribute to Chongqing's development as an inland hub for opening-up.

Currently, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has launched 36 passenger air routes to international and regional destinations, with more than 190 flights a week, linking Chongqing with cities in North America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

