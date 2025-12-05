First direct air route between China, Argentina launched

Xinhua) 09:43, December 05, 2025

Staff welcome China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745, the first direct air route between China and Argentina, at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 4, 2025. China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745 touched down in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Thursday afternoon, marking the official launch of the first direct air route between China and Argentina, according to the carrier. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745 touched down in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Thursday afternoon, marking the official launch of the first direct air route between China and Argentina, according to the carrier.

The flight departed Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 2:19 a.m. Beijing time on Thursday, made a two-hour stopover in Auckland, New Zealand, and arrived at Buenos Aires' Ezeiza International Airport after a whole flight of about 25 hours and 30 minutes.

Spanning over 20,000 kilometers, the new link has broken the record for the world's longest one-way flight.

China Eastern Airlines plans to operate two round-trip flights per week, departing Shanghai on Mondays and Thursdays, and returning from Buenos Aires on Tuesdays and Fridays.

