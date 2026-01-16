Türkiye eyes deeper strategic cooperation with China: FM

January 16, 2026

ISTANBUL, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye is committed to advancing strategic cooperation with China, focusing on expanding trade, investment, and regional connectivity, following Ankara's introduction of visa-free travel for Chinese citizens, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said here on Thursday.

Answering questions at a press conference, Fidan said the decision to grant visa-free access to Chinese citizens reflects Türkiye's determination to further deepen bilateral relations with China.

He noted that Ankara has adopted a policy framework that places trade, investment and connectivity at the core of its engagement with Beijing, aiming to unlock the full potential of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Describing China as a major global manufacturing hub, Fidan said China has been pursuing strategic policies to achieve its objectives through a "win-win" cooperation model that generates shared benefits for its partners.

The minister noted that this approach is opening new areas of mutual interest, adding that Türkiye stands ready to welcome greater Chinese investment.

The Turkish government introduced a visa-exemption policy for Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports, effective Jan. 2.

