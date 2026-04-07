People enjoy spring scenery during Qingming Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:41, April 07, 2026

Tourists in traditional Chinese attire enjoy leisure time in Zouping, east China's Shandong Province, March 31, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

Children have fun at a park in Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, March 31, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery during a boat ride at a scenic area in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 5, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows tourists viewing blossoms in Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows tourists viewing sunset at a scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Students paint from life at a rapeseed flower field in Xuchang, central China's Henan Province, April 3, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Niu Shupei/Xinhua)

A tourist in traditional Chinese attire poses for photos in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 4, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

A child has fun inside an amusement facility in Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, April 4, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms at a park in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the scenery during boat rides in Liujiaxia Reservoir, northwest China's Gansu Province. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

Children play a tug-of-war game at Dieshihuagu scenic area in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Ran Chuan/Xinhua)

Foreign tourists in traditional Chinese costumes pose for photos at a park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2026. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying cherry blossoms in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)