Ceremony held in China's Shaanxi to pay homage to Huangdi

Xinhua) 09:20, April 07, 2026

A ceremony paying homage to Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, is held in Huangling County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2026.

A ceremony was held here on Sunday to pay homage to Huangdi, who is considered to have been the founder of the Chinese civilization and the common ancestor of all Chinese people.

The ceremony is traditionally held on Qingming, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on Sunday this year. Chinese people mourn their deceased family members and worship their ancestors during the Qingming holiday. (Xinhua/Yao Youming)

A ceremony paying homage to Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, is held in Huangling County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2026.

A ceremony was held here on Sunday to pay homage to Huangdi, who is considered to have been the founder of the Chinese civilization and the common ancestor of all Chinese people.

The ceremony is traditionally held on Qingming, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on Sunday this year. Chinese people mourn their deceased family members and worship their ancestors during the Qingming holiday. (Xinhua/Yao Youming)

A ceremony paying homage to Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, is held in Huangling County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2026.

A ceremony was held here on Sunday to pay homage to Huangdi, who is considered to have been the founder of the Chinese civilization and the common ancestor of all Chinese people.

The ceremony is traditionally held on Qingming, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on Sunday this year. Chinese people mourn their deceased family members and worship their ancestors during the Qingming holiday. (Xinhua/Yao Youming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)