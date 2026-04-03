People attend various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of Qingming Festival across China

Xinhua) 15:41, April 03, 2026

A person lays a flower to the Red Army martyrs at a memorial park in Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2026. A ceremony was held in Quanzhou on Thursday, ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Red Army. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People lay flowers to the Red Army martyrs at a memorial park in Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2026. A ceremony was held in Quanzhou on Thursday, ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Red Army. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People line up to lay flowers to the Red Army martyrs at a memorial park in Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2026. A ceremony was held in Quanzhou on Thursday, ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Red Army. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People scatter flower petals into the Xiangjiang River to pay tribute to the Red Army martyrs at Daping Ferry in Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2026. A ceremony was held in Quanzhou on Thursday, ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Red Army. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows people attending a memorial ceremony for Red Army martyrs at a memorial park in Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A ceremony was held in Quanzhou on Thursday, ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Red Army. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Tongdao Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province, April 1, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

Students clean the tombstones for martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows people scattering flower petals into the Xiangjiang River to pay tribute to the Red Army martyrs at Daping Ferry in Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A ceremony was held in Quanzhou on Thursday, ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Red Army. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Volunteers pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Hai'an City of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)

People pay tribute at a martyr's memorial hall in Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Gong Huajing/Xinhua)

Students clean the tombstones for martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows students paying tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Baokang County of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Yang Tao/Xinhua)

Students lay flowers at a monument to martyrs in Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 1, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Liu Huapeng/Xinhua)

People pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Suixian County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2026 shows teachers and students paying tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Bozhou District of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Bozhou District of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 31, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute at a martyr's cemetery in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows people paying tribute to martyrs at a monument to martyrs in Suifenhe City, northeast CHina's Heilongjiang Province. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

People pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Bo'ai County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2026. People across the country attended various activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)