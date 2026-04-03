Young Chinese find new connection with history at ancient tombs

Xinhua) 10:59, April 03, 2026

YINCHUAN, April 2 (Xinhua) -- As she paused on the banks of the Yangtze during her 1,200-kilometer "pilgrimage," Luo Liting watched the sun sink into the rushing water and realized she might be gazing at the same scene her beloved idol, General Zhou Yu, had seen over 1,800 years ago.

Luo, a graduate student majoring in electronic information, was on her way to pay tribute to this legendary figure from the turbulent Eastern Han dynasty (25-220) and the Three Kingdoms saga. She carried a handwritten note and poem, photos of ancient battlefields along the Yangtze, and a dried peach blossom sealed in a transparent pouch, all presented as heartfelt "offerings" to her idol.

At Zhou's grave in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Luo placed all these tributes before the tombstone, together with a fresh bouquet of red roses.

Luo's "pilgrimage" reflects a growing trend among China's youth, who visit the tombs of historical figures, turning modern fan culture into a deep engagement with lives from the past. The trend is also viewed with renewed interest ahead of the upcoming Qingming (Tomb Sweeping) Festival, a traditional time for honoring the deceased.

Youngsters' motivations vary. Some are drawn by historical fan-fiction communities, others seek enduring role models, a personal outlet for their emotions, or simply an enjoyable experience.

The creative offerings at historic graveyards have gone viral online, sparking wider public curiosity. Often tied to the unique traits or popular legends of the figures, these gifts never fail to bring a warm, sincere smile to visitors.

Ibuprofen packets are left at the tomb of Cao Cao, a famous Three Kingdoms warlord known to have suffered from severe headaches. At the tomb of Li Bai, the Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet who loved wine, admirers have left a wide collection of alcoholic drinks.

Snacks and chocolates can also be found at the tomb of Huo Qubing, a Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD) general who fought against Xiongnu invaders. Modern admirers left these gifts out of sympathy for his early death in his 20s -- an age when young people today often enjoy candies and snacks.

Against this backdrop, the younger generation's renewed interest in history and cultural heritage has led many to seek role models and spiritual guidance from the past.

"We have a long history; we honor the past and revere our ancestors," wrote a user named "Qingwoshan" on the popular Chinese social media platform rednote, expressing pride in the trend of visiting historical tombs.

Zhu Jingjiang, an anthropologist at Minzu University of China, said the rising trend of tomb visits is rooted in the revival of traditional culture among young Chinese people, adding that popular movies and TV dramas have also fueled it by bringing historical figures to life.

Zhu noted that people in other countries also honor famous tombs, usually with flowers, adding that what makes the Chinese trend special is the creativity shown by young Chinese admirers. "Young people in the digital age tend to express themselves in a lighter, more affectionate way," Zhu commented.

For Luo, her admiration runs deeper. "Visiting Zhou Yu's tomb has long been my wish," she said, explaining that she wanted to get closer to his life. She has admired the legendary general since she was 16, when a classic poem by Su Shi sparked her interest. Despite being a science student, she has eagerly read historical works like the Records of the Three Kingdoms.

"At first, my admiration was shallow, like a crush in a romance novel," she said. Zhou Yu, a military strategist serving a warlord who vied for central power, has been portrayed in literature and popular lore as a handsome scholar-general of refined tastes, who could defeat enemy forces with ease.

"But in my uncertain 20s, I truly came to admire his calmness, grace and liberated approach to life. He is who I aspire to be, and he has always inspired me," Luo said.

For some young people, the practice is more about finding emotional strength from larger-than-life historical figures. At the final resting place of Zhuge Liang, another beloved central figure of the Three Kingdoms, in Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province, the pavilion housing his tomb is filled with fresh flowers from modern admirers.

One visitor, who signed as Yuzhi, attached a neatly handwritten postcard to her bouquet, describing her recent struggles with exhaustion from balancing work and life and confusion over uninspiring tasks. By the end of her note, however, she found renewed resolve, vowing to honor Zhuge Liang's legacy -- as she understood it -- by making each day meaningful.

The trend has also brought new life to lesser-known historical sites. Graves hidden in remote villages now receive steady streams of visitors. One such example is the tomb of Zhang Juzheng, a prominent statesman of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), located in Jingzhou, Hubei Province.

"It used to be very quiet here. But these past two years, people have been traveling long distances to pay their respects," said Zhang Shilin, who helps take care of the site.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)