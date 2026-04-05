People enjoy Qingming Festival holiday across China

Xinhua) 09:46, April 05, 2026

People take boats at a park during the Qingming Festival holiday in east China's Shanghai, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

People ride bikes on a street during the Qingming Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows people taking a boat for sightseeing at a flower-themed scenic area during the Qingming Festival holiday in Gaoyou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows people taking a train for sightseeing in a flower field during the Qingming Festival holiday in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xu Changyin/Xinhua)

People enjoy their leisure time at a camping site during the Qingming Festival holiday in Longyang Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows people enjoying blossoms at a scenic area during the Qingming Festival holiday in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy their leisure time at a botanical garden during the Qingming Festival holiday in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows tourists visiting Zhangjiajie National Forest Park during the Qingming Festival holiday in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

A girl visits at a botanical garden during the Qingming Festival holiday in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Children sketch at a park during the Qingming Festival holiday in Boai County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows people visiting a park during the Qingming Festival holiday in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

People enjoy their leisure time at a park during the Qingming Festival holiday in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Hu Ping/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for a photo in a cole flower field during the Qingming Festival holiday in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos of flowers at a botanical garden during the Qingming Festival holiday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

People take a boat for sightseeing in the Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, during the Qingming Festival holiday in central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Guorong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows tourists visiting a wetland during the Qingming Festival holiday in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

People enjoy azalea blossoms during the Qingming Festival holiday in Hengla Village of Caozhai Town in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area during the Qingming Festival holiday in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Two students have fun at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Mengla County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

Primary students fly kites at a pear garden in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 4, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)

Children take selfies at a flower field in Baitu Town of Jurong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 2, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

Children are pictured during a study tour at an experience workshop for movable type printing in Yinan County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 4, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Children try their hands picking tea leaves at a demonstration base for tea planting in a modern agricultural park in Meijiang Town of Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, Chongqing, southwest China, April 3, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)

Children attend a tug-of-war game at Dieshihuagu scenic area in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, Chongqing, southwest China, April 3, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Ran Chuan/Xinhua)

Students visit Nanjing City Wall Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A boy tries a tractor driving simulator at Jiangdu modern agricultural industrial park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 2, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

Children watch robotic performance at Hai'an science and technology museum in Hai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 2, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Zhou Qiang/Xinhua)

Children participate in a duck-chasing competition at a farm in Hutou Village of southwest China's Chongqing on April 3, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

Children learn about the Tujia brocade weaving skills under the guidance of an intangible cultural heritage (ICH) inheritor at an ICH brocade workshop in Taohuayuan scenic area in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, Chongqing, southwest China, April 3, 2026. The country's first spring break for primary and secondary schools fell right before the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which is Saturday through to Monday, in many localities. Students there were given the chance to involve in a variety of leisure activities. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)