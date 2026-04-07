China launches official website for funeral services
BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The China Funeral Network, a platform developed under the guidance of the Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA), went online on Sunday, coinciding with the tomb-sweeping or Qingming Festival.
The website focuses on meeting the information service needs of bereaved families by integrating funeral and burial service resources nationwide.
It provides authoritative information for inquiries and consultation related to funerals, burials and memorials.
Xu Zesheng, an MCA official, said all provincial-level regions in the country have participated in the website's development and promotion, noting that it will help families quickly locate funeral resources and clearly understand service pricing.
The website's functions will be expanded in the future to help promote eco-friendly burial practices, and encourage civilized memorial customs in China, according to the ministry.
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