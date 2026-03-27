Boao Moments 2026: Former Pakistani PM Abbasi says China 'a voice of reason'

In a recent interview, former Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi—now a member of the Boao Forum Board of Directors—discussed Asia's evolving role on the world stage. Having attended the forum four times, he emphasized its growing importance as a platform for shared growth and multilateralism.

He noted that with the developed world shifting toward protectionism, the focus must now turn to "South-South cooperation." Abbasi highlighted China's established role in driving regional growth through the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that the coming 15th Five-Year Plan will offer new opportunities—particularly for Pakistan to leverage the Hainan free trade port.

Declaring that the "Asian Century" has arrived, he argued the future belongs to the Global South, which now accounts for the majority of global GDP. In a period of global uncertainty, he described China as a "stabilizing force" and a voice of reason.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)