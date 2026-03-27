China urges investigation into embassy break-in, says Japan's regret is far from enough

Xinhua) 16:18, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Japan has expressed regret for the intrusion into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, but this is far from enough, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday, urging Japan to conduct a thorough investigation and give a responsible response.

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday it was deeply regrettable that a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) officer, who should be complying with the law and maintaining discipline, had been arrested for breaking into the embassy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)