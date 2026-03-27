Home>>
China urges investigation into embassy break-in, says Japan's regret is far from enough
(Xinhua) 16:18, March 27, 2026
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Japan has expressed regret for the intrusion into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, but this is far from enough, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday, urging Japan to conduct a thorough investigation and give a responsible response.
Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday it was deeply regrettable that a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) officer, who should be complying with the law and maintaining discipline, had been arrested for breaking into the embassy.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- SDF officer's intrusion into Chinese embassy "deeply regrettable," says Japanese defense minister
- Chinese spokesperson slams Japan's "ulterior motives" in exaggerating so-called external threats
- China urges Japan to correct mistakes to enable normal economic, trade cooperation
- Japanese official vows to prevent recurrence after forced entry at Chinese embassy
- China lodges protest with Japan over textbooks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.