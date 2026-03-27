SDF officer's intrusion into Chinese embassy "deeply regrettable," says Japanese defense minister

Xinhua) 14:10, March 27, 2026

TOKYO, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday it was deeply regrettable that a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) officer, who should be complying with the law and maintaining discipline, had been arrested for breaking into the Chinese Embassy in Japan, adding that once the facts are clarified, the matter will be dealt with strictly.

Koizumi made the remarks at a press conference in response to the forcible intrusion by an SDF officer into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo earlier this week.

The intruder has been identified as Kodai Murata, 23, a second lieutenant in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, stationed at Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture. He was arrested by the police and has been transferred to prosecutors on suspicion of illegal entry.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Japan, a man claiming to be "an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces" forcibly broke into the embassy by climbing over a wall on Tuesday morning, threatening to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel.

The embassy has lodged solemn representations and a strong protest with the Japanese side, demanding that Japan provide a responsible explanation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)