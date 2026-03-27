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Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review regulations on work of local Party committees
(Xinhua) 15:56, March 27, 2026
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a meeting to deliberate on regulations on the work of local Party committees.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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