Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review regulations on work of local Party committees

Xinhua) 15:56, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a meeting to deliberate on regulations on the work of local Party committees.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)