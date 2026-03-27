Chinese mainland slams Lai Ching-te authorities for manipulating judiciary

Xinhua) 11:27, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday denounced Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te for manipulating the judiciary to suppress political opponents.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding a court ruling involving former Taiwan People's Party chairman Ko Wen-je. Ko was sentenced in a first-instance ruling to 17 years in prison and deprived of political rights for six years.

"We have noted the relevant situation," Zhu said.

She accused the Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te of seeking selfish political gains by "wantonly manipulating the judiciary" to crack down on dissents, describing the actions as "green terror."

Zhu said such practices have already aroused growing public resentment and opposition within Taiwan.

"Those who commit unjust acts will bring about their own downfall," she said, adding that such moves will inevitably be rejected by the people on the island.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)