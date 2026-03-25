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Taiwan's infrastructure to get major upgrade after peaceful reunification: mainland spokesperson

(Xinhua) 13:55, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that after China's peaceful reunification, the mainland's strong infrastructure capabilities would provide robust support for upgrading Taiwan's infrastructure.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)

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