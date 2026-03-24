One-China principle is political premise for Taiwan's participation in WTO: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:16, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The One-China principle is the political premise for China's Taiwan region's participation in the World Trade Organization (WTO), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' decision to skip a high-level World Trade Organization meeting in Cameroon after Taiwan was listed as a province of China in visa documents.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)