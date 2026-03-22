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Resolving Taiwan question is matter for Chinese: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:30, March 22, 2026
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, and resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.
Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about the Japanese prime minister and the U.S. president in their meeting underlining the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Lin said to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, one should unequivocally oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism.
"China is firmly resolved in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson noted.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
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