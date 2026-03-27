Chinese renewable energy giants shine at Africa's solar, storage expo

Xinhua) 11:00, March 27, 2026

Visitors learn about products at the booth of Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector.

Billed as the continent's largest renewable energy exhibition, the event brings together leading technologies driving the shift toward sustainable power. This year, Chinese companies have taken over several exhibition halls, showcasing advanced solar panels, battery storage systems, and smart energy solutions.

Industry heavyweights, including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, LONGi Green Energy, TBEA Co., Ltd., and Huawei, have drawn strong interest from delegates, investors, and policymakers. Their booths featured high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, integrated storage systems, and digital energy platforms tailored to emerging markets.

"The level of participation from Chinese companies reflects both their manufacturing scale and their strategic interest in Africa," said Tokologo Phetla, chief executive officer of Commodore Industries. "They are not only supplying equipment but also offering complete energy solutions."

Qhakazile Mathebula, general manager for digital energy at City Power Johannesburg, welcomed the strong presence of Chinese firms, highlighting their contribution to the continent's energy transition.

"We welcome the participation of Chinese renewable energy companies, whose investments and technologies are helping accelerate Africa's shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy," said Mathebula. "Their ability to deliver cost-effective and scalable solutions is critical as we work to expand energy access and address supply constraints."

She said that partnerships with Chinese companies are supporting skills transfer and industrial development, noting that "beyond infrastructure, these collaborations are helping build local capacity and create opportunities for industrialization in South Africa and across the continent."

The exhibition comes as African countries intensify efforts to diversify their energy mix and reduce reliance on coal amid persistent power shortages. Solar power, particularly when paired with battery storage, is emerging as a central pillar of the region's energy strategy.

Visitors visit the booth of Huawei during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

A visitor learns about products at the booth of BYD during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Visitors visit the booth of TCL during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)